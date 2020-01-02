Sidoti Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Buy

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 1,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.36. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $206,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,434,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

