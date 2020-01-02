Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) Insider Acquires £17,428 in Stock

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) insider Garth Palmer bought 34,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,428 ($22,925.55).

Garth Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Garth Palmer bought 11,466 shares of Sigmaroc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.04 ($6,636.46).

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 52.75 ($0.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.09. Sigmaroc PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.70 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.85 million and a PE ratio of 31.03.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Sigmaroc from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sigmaroc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

