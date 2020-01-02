Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 44.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE SIG opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.