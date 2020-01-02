Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €24.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.16 ($30.41).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

