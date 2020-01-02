Silent Notary (SNTR) One Day Volume Tops $19,054.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and YoBit. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $208,308.00 and $19,054.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, YoBit, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.