Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,635 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 421,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,487. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.