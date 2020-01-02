Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,278.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $50.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,898.01. 3,990,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,865. The company has a market cap of $939.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,780.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,818.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,497.11 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

