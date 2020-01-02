Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,602,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after purchasing an additional 590,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,855,000 after acquiring an additional 291,366 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,640,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,350,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,603,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.25. 492,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.24.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

