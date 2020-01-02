Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 5.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.10. 2,912,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

