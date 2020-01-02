Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.03% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,180,000.

SZNE stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 28,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

