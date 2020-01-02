Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $9.99 on Thursday, reaching $399.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $257.38 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

