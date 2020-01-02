Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.72.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

