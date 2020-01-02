Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,194 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 353,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.31. 2,204,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.