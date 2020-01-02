Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. 10,522,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

