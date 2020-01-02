Silverway Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Silverway has a total market cap of $37.95 million and $206,007.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Silverway has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,142.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.02835062 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00536906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

