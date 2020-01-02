Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report sales of $166.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $170.04 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $120.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $875.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.80 million to $877.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $990.47 million, with estimates ranging from $984.50 million to $996.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

SMPL stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,978.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

