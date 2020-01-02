Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,634 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.