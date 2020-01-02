Single Collateral DAI 1-Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $39.30 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 39,244,583 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

