Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 4,164,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,229,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sirius XM news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 62.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

