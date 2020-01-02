Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:SIX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

