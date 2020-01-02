Sleep Number Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 995% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Raymond James raised Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,253,070.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,999,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

