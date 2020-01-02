SmartCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $22,086.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00581947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,296 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

