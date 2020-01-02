smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,272.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $85,272.00 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,438,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com.

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

