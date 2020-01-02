SnapCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,636.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,644.00 and approximately $2,636.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.05926569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030574 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036465 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,189,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

