SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $237,264.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SnowGem has a market cap of $237,264.00 and $42,311.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 1% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.01830845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.49 or 0.02801072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00570022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00656107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060623 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00387601 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,087,740 coins and its circulating supply is 21,010,648 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

