Social Activity Token Reaches Market Cap of $44,254.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $44,254.00 and $43.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00336074 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014305 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003548 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

SAT is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.