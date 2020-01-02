Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Down 49.9% This Week

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $27,274.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00335782 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013961 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003456 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

