Social Send Achieves Market Cap of $118,847.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $118,847.00 and $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008870 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,777,031 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.