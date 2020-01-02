Social Send Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Social Send has a market capitalization of $111,093.00 and $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009602 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003212 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005934 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,777,031 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.