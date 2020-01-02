SolarCoin (SLR) Price Tops $0.0146

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. SolarCoin has a market cap of $817,489.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,893,092 coins and its circulating supply is 56,034,446 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

