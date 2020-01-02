SolarCoin Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $837,274.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00580458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,892,809 coins and its circulating supply is 56,034,163 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

