Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $687.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

