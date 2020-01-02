Solaris (XLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $728.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $242,635.00 and approximately $728.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000307 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,760,144 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

