Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.24

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 66.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Solaris has a market cap of $419,306.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, OOOBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000285 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,760,377 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.