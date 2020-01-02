Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price

Headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Hovde Group downgraded Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 33,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,346. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $505.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

