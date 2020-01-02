SONM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. SONM has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SONM has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One SONM token can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, COSS, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

