Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.73

SNE opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

