SophiaTX Price Reaches $0.0009 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a total market cap of $292,418.00 and approximately $11,590.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.78 or 0.06073697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024421 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

