South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at SunTrust Banks

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.51. 1,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,207. South State has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other South State news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South State by 15,348.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,589,000 after purchasing an additional 391,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in South State by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,057 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 2,286.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 366,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,388 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in South State by 1,597.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,539 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

