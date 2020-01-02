Soverain (SOVE) Price Reaches $0.0961 on Top Exchanges

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Soverain has traded up 121.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a market cap of $143,448.00 and approximately $4,376.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00186851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.01333196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121586 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Soverain

Soverain’s total supply is 1,904,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,333 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

