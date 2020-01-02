SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SP Plus by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 544.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $975.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.96. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

