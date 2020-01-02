SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $114,210.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Bittrex and EXX. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.