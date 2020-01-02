Sparkpoint Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,541.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $94,135.00 and approximately $12,541.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,950,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

