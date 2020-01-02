Sparkpoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,128.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $100,542.00 and $2,128.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00188423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.01337482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,950,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

