SparksPay Price Hits $0.0008 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $4,224.00 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

