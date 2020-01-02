SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.87. The stock had a trading volume of 58,716,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,387,453. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.67 and a 12-month high of $324.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

