Spectrecoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,214.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022233 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003876 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.02330155 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.