Spectrecoin Trading 0% Lower This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $594.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bisq and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022202 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003876 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02460444 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012583 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

