Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Spectrum has a market cap of $23,080.00 and approximately $13,675.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00571836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011767 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

