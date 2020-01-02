SpeedCash (SCS) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $7,557.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

